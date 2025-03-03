Cobra Gold 25: 1st LAR conducts Jungle Patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors with the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, conduct a patrol in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2025, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in mainland Asia, held annually in Thailand, showcasing the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, and advancing common interests through our commitment to allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)