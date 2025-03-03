Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th





    Remembering The Battle of Nuremberg, Germany

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    03.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The Battle of Nuremberg, fought by the 3rd Infantry Division, saw some of the fiercest urban combat of World War II. The city of Nuremberg was an important symbol to the Nazi regime, and its fall marked a turning point in the war made possible by the Dogface Soldiers. As we approach the Army's 250th birthday, we honor the largest branch of the military, its Soldiers, families and civilian counterparts, and to the sacrifices servicemembers post, past, and present have made for our country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 04:13
    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL

    3ID
    ww2
    VCORPS
    Nuremberg
    StrongerTogether
    RockofTheMarne

