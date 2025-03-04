Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: March 4, 2025

    JAPAN

    03.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Service members from the United States attend the opening ceremony for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2025 in Thailand; U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing respond to a simulated crash landing during Resolute Response 25 in Japan; and the 459th Airlift Squadron and 374th Medical Group conduct a casualty evacuation training in Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 23:00
    Location: JP

