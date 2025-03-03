Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force on Force Offense B-Roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-roll of 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team assaulting an OPFOR position during Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1, Feb. 28, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954188
    VIRIN: 250228-A-AW719-1365
    Filename: DOD_110841734
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    infantry
    force on force
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    OLE251

