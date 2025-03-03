Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE clears waterway debris in Swain County

    BRYSON CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District clears waterway debris on Bryson City Island Park in Swain County, N.C., Mar. 2, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)_

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 21:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954187
    VIRIN: 250302-A-PA223-8640
    Filename: DOD_110841692
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: BRYSON CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE clears waterway debris in Swain County, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Emergency Operations
    HELENE24

