    Radiant Falcon B-Roll

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron performed Exercise Radiant Falcon on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2025. The training focused on managing radiological exposures and individual dose monitoring on aircrew and performing maintenance and ground support operations on an aircraft with simulated contamination. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 19:52
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    Radiant Falcon, JBPHH, 15th Medical Group

