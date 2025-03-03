The 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron performed Exercise Radiant Falcon on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2025. The training focused on managing radiological exposures and individual dose monitoring on aircrew and performing maintenance and ground support operations on an aircraft with simulated contamination. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954182
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-HW521-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110841574
|Length:
|00:12:36
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radiant Falcon B-Roll, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
