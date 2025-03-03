Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Just an experimental ending credits and logo animation to a training video for Seawolf.
    Edits or Alternate Versions or Audio contact me Timothy Klanderud at x3799

    Music Title: Instruments of Destruction
    Song by N.R.G. , Music by The Cybertronic Spree, Sung by Arcee

    Released: 1986
    Artist: N.R.G.
    Album: The Transformers: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

    Iron birds of fortune
    Adrift above the skies
    Cloudy revelations
    Unseen by naked eyes
    Flying tools of torment
    Will penetrate the sphere
    Erupt the rock of ages
    Bringing final fear
    Instruments of destruction
    Tools of foul play
    It's a vile interruption
    Existence drifts away
    Does it really matter
    When nothing really does
    Grave eternal darkness
    When you're, drained of every ounce
    And when the nightmare's over
    The final from the storm
    To dust of all creation
    To ashes we transform
    Instruments of destruction
    Tools of foul play
    It's a vile interruption
    Existence drifts away

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954178
    VIRIN: 250303-N-KF756-8705
    Filename: DOD_110841508
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    This work, SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cyber
    Seahawk
    Seawolf
    NAWDC
    SEAHAWK (S-70B)

