Just an experimental ending credits and logo animation to a training video for Seawolf.
Edits or Alternate Versions or Audio contact me Timothy Klanderud at x3799
Music Title: Instruments of Destruction
Song by N.R.G. , Music by The Cybertronic Spree, Sung by Arcee
Released: 1986
Artist: N.R.G.
Album: The Transformers: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Overview
Lyrics
Listen
Lyrics
Iron birds of fortune
Adrift above the skies
Cloudy revelations
Unseen by naked eyes
Flying tools of torment
Will penetrate the sphere
Erupt the rock of ages
Bringing final fear
Instruments of destruction
Tools of foul play
It's a vile interruption
Existence drifts away
Does it really matter
When nothing really does
Grave eternal darkness
When you're, drained of every ounce
And when the nightmare's over
The final from the storm
To dust of all creation
To ashes we transform
Instruments of destruction
Tools of foul play
It's a vile interruption
Existence drifts away
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954178
|VIRIN:
|250303-N-KF756-8705
|Filename:
|DOD_110841508
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.