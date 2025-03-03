SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Just an experimental ending credits and logo animation to a training video for Seawolf.

Edits or Alternate Versions or Audio contact me Timothy Klanderud at x3799



Music Title: Instruments of Destruction

Song by N.R.G. , Music by The Cybertronic Spree, Sung by Arcee



Released: 1986

Artist: N.R.G.

Album: The Transformers: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)



Iron birds of fortune

Adrift above the skies

Cloudy revelations

Unseen by naked eyes

Flying tools of torment

Will penetrate the sphere

Erupt the rock of ages

Bringing final fear

Instruments of destruction

Tools of foul play

It's a vile interruption

Existence drifts away

Does it really matter

When nothing really does

Grave eternal darkness

When you're, drained of every ounce

And when the nightmare's over

The final from the storm

To dust of all creation

To ashes we transform

Instruments of destruction

Tools of foul play

It's a vile interruption

Existence drifts away