Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 2025

From Feb. 26-27, America’s First Corps, the Royal Thai Army’s First Area Command, and many other allied and partnered nations came together in Bangkok, Thailand for the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 to enhance multinational motorized capabilities, security cooperation, and

interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. This is the third year the forum has taken place and the first time the Royal Thai Army hosted the event. Since 2023, it has become a key platform for force modernization, operational integration, and strategic discussions. (U.S. Army video by SSG Keaton Habeck)