USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Full Weapons Onload

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION EARLE, N.J. (Feb. 24-28, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) execute the ship’s ammunition on-load while moored at Naval Weapons Station Earle. NWSE provides ordnance for all Atlantic Fleet Carrier and Expeditionary Strike Groups and supports strategic Department of Defense ordnance requirements. This evolution took five around-the-clock days, 75 sailors and resulted in an unload of 1,104 pallets of munitions and ordnance. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by USS Iwo Jima Media Department)