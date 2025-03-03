Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85th USARSC 2025 BN CMD Teams Training -West

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command conducted their annual Battalion Command Teams Training event for their command teams that provide direct support to First Army Division West's training readiness missions. Command teams were given the opportunity to network amongst one another, the 85th USARSC command staff as well the U.S. Army Reserve's Command Chief Warrant Officer, Command Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 17:42
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    First Army
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    BN CMD Teams Training

