The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command conducted their annual Battalion Command Teams Training event for their command teams that provide direct support to First Army Division West's training readiness missions. Command teams were given the opportunity to network amongst one another, the 85th USARSC command staff as well the U.S. Army Reserve's Command Chief Warrant Officer, Command Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 17:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954166
|VIRIN:
|250303-A-BU909-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110841402
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
This work, 85th USARSC 2025 BN CMD Teams Training -West, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
