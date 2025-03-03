85th USARSC 2025 BN CMD Teams Training -West

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command conducted their annual Battalion Command Teams Training event for their command teams that provide direct support to First Army Division West's training readiness missions. Command teams were given the opportunity to network amongst one another, the 85th USARSC command staff as well the U.S. Army Reserve's Command Chief Warrant Officer, Command Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)