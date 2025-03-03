302d Airlift Wing Change of Command Ceremony Short

Col. Elissa Granderson took command of the 302d Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 1, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 17:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954165
|VIRIN:
|250301-F-UQ947-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_110841401
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
