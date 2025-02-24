Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings Over West Texas 25'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Promotional video for the 2025 Wings Over West Texas airshow. This video highlights the event scheduled at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19th and 20th, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954158
    VIRIN: 250303-F-EZ689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110841365
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over West Texas 25', by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    Wings Over West Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download