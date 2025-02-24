Promotional video for the 2025 Wings Over West Texas airshow. This video highlights the event scheduled at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19th and 20th, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954158
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-EZ689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110841365
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas 25', by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
