Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GAF Tactical Training Command Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    On Friday February 28, 2025 Colonel Frank Orkisz relinquished
    command of the German Air Force's Tactical Training Command to Colonel Georg Wolters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954156
    VIRIN: 250303-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110841162
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GAF Tactical Training Command Change of Command, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    German Air Force
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Change of Command
    ENJJPT
    NATO Pilot Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download