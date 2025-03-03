GAF Tactical Training Command Change of Command

On Friday February 28, 2025 Colonel Frank Orkisz relinquished
command of the German Air Force's Tactical Training Command to Colonel Georg Wolters.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954156
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110841162
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
