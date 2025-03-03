The Department of the Air Force is transforming how IT services are provisioned and delivered with the launch of the Enterprise Service Desk under Enterprise IT as a Service Wave One.
EITaaS is a DAF initiative that leverages industry to provide a standardized, innovative, and agile information technology service across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Wave One, which focuses on end-user services, is transforming DAF IT services from in-house, base-centric delivery models to an enterprise service model.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 15:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954155
|VIRIN:
|250218-F-JW594-9000
|Filename:
|DOD_110841154
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing DAF IT support through AI Innovation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.