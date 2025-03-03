Enhancing DAF IT support through AI Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954155" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of the Air Force is transforming how IT services are provisioned and delivered with the launch of the Enterprise Service Desk under Enterprise IT as a Service Wave One.



EITaaS is a DAF initiative that leverages industry to provide a standardized, innovative, and agile information technology service across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Wave One, which focuses on end-user services, is transforming DAF IT services from in-house, base-centric delivery models to an enterprise service model.