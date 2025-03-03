Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing DAF IT support through AI Innovation

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    66th Air Base Group

    The Department of the Air Force is transforming how IT services are provisioned and delivered with the launch of the Enterprise Service Desk under Enterprise IT as a Service Wave One.

    EITaaS is a DAF initiative that leverages industry to provide a standardized, innovative, and agile information technology service across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Wave One, which focuses on end-user services, is transforming DAF IT services from in-house, base-centric delivery models to an enterprise service model.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954155
    VIRIN: 250218-F-JW594-9000
    Filename: DOD_110841154
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    EITaaS
    IT services
    DAF IT services

