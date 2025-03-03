Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Signs Memorandum to Rename Fort Moore Back to Fort Benning

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signs a memorandum to rename Fort Moore, Ga., to Fort Benning at the Pentagon, March 3, 2025. (DoD video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 17:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954149
    VIRIN: 250303-D-PM193-1001
    Filename: DOD_110840961
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Signs Memorandum to Rename Fort Moore Back to Fort Benning, by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    SECDEF
    Memorandum
    SECDEFHegseth

