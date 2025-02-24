Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard deploys to the Souther Border

    MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) deploys down to the southwest border in McAllen, Texas, February 14, 2024. Coast Guard MSSTs are a quick response force that specializes in advanced tactical boat operations and counter-terrorism force protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954142
    VIRIN: 250214-G-YI678-1000
    Filename: DOD_110840816
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MCALLEN, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    USCG
    Maritime Safety and Security Team
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    Southern Border

