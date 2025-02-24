Coast Guard deploys to the Souther Border

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) deploys down to the southwest border in McAllen, Texas, February 14, 2024. Coast Guard MSSTs are a quick response force that specializes in advanced tactical boat operations and counter-terrorism force protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|02.14.2025
|03.03.2025 15:47
|Video Productions
|954142
|250214-G-YI678-1000
|DOD_110840816
|00:01:13
|MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
|4
|4
