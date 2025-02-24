Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers Train with Finnish Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers conduct training alongside the Finnish Army during Exercise Arctic Forge 25, Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 24, 2025. This event is a multilateral exercise focused on enhancing arctic military capabilities with a focus on honing skills in austere conditions while reinforcing partnerships, strengthening alliances and increasing readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton; edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954098
    VIRIN: 250303-Z-IC909-8194
    Filename: DOD_110840021
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    276th Engineer Battalion
    Virginia Army National Guard
    237th Engineer Company
    329th Regional Support Group
    Finnish Army
    Karelia Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download