Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers Train with Finnish Army

Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers conduct training alongside the Finnish Army during Exercise Arctic Forge 25, Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 24, 2025. This event is a multilateral exercise focused on enhancing arctic military capabilities with a focus on honing skills in austere conditions while reinforcing partnerships, strengthening alliances and increasing readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton; edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|03.03.2025
|03.03.2025 09:54
|Package
|954098
|250303-Z-IC909-8194
|DOD_110840021
|00:00:37
|US
|3
|3
