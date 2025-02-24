Remembering The Battle of Nuremberg, Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Battle of Nuremberg, fought by the 3rd Infantry Division, saw some of the fiercest urban combat of World War II. The city of Nuremberg was an important symbol to the Nazi regime, and its fall marked a turning point in the war made possible by the Dogface Soldiers. As we approach the Army's 250th birthday, we honor the largest branch of the military, its Soldiers, families and civilian counterparts, and to the sacrifices servicemembers post, past, and present have made for our country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)