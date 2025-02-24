Behind the Triad for March 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, team up to give some news about March at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this edition of the Behind the Triad series. Both highlight important dates and events taking place during March as well as offering tips and advice that follow safety and preparedness requirements. See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)