    The 606th Air Control Squadron return from deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron are welcomed home at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2025. Approximately 100 Airmen from the 606th ACS were greeted by friends, family and coworkers as they stepped off the bus upon their return to Aviano. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

