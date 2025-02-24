The 606th Air Control Squadron return from deployment

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron are welcomed home at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2025. Approximately 100 Airmen from the 606th ACS were greeted by friends, family and coworkers as they stepped off the bus upon their return to Aviano. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954089
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110839999
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
