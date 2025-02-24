The 606th Air Control Squadron return from deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron are welcomed home at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2025. Approximately 100 Airmen from the 606th ACS were greeted by friends, family and coworkers as they stepped off the bus upon their return to Aviano. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)