    MLRS battalion conducts Arctic water survival training with Norwegian Army

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare for arctic water survival training on a frozen lake during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2025. The training involved jumping into a hole in the ice on the frozen lake in full uniform with a heavy rucksack, salvaging the rucksack, and getting back out of the water without assistance. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond swiftly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and fostering cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954088
    VIRIN: 250228-A-GR811-5571
    Filename: DOD_110839970
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

