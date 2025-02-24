U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport aboard U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to VMM-262 (Rein.) during Iron Fist 25, from the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Feb. 17, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954060
|VIRIN:
|250217-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110839321
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JGSDF VICE-CAMP TAKAYUBARU, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Iron Fist 25 | VMM-262 (Rein.) departs USS America (LHA 6), by Sgt Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
