    OLE 25.1 L1A2 Night 1

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) take part in a large scale, Air Assault (L1A2) as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on the night of February 26-27, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 20:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954057
    VIRIN: 250226-A-KQ181-4978
    Filename: DOD_110839237
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    sling load
    Bastogne
    air assault
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    OLE251

