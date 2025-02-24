OLE 25.1 L1A2 Night 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) take part in a large scale, Air Assault (L1A2) as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on the night of February 26-27, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).