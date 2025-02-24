OLE 25.1 L1A2 Night 1

Soldiers of 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) take part in a large scale, Air Assault (L1A2) as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on the night of February 26-27, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 20:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954057
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-KQ181-4978
|Filename:
|DOD_110839237
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
