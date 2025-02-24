USACE in CENTCOM: WE ARE THE FORCE BEHIND THE FORCE.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division is USACE’s tip of the spear in the U.S. Central Command AOR, providing resilient, mission-ready solutions that support warfighters, enhance operational effectiveness, and sustain military readiness in one of the most extreme operational environments on earth.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 12:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954030
|VIRIN:
|250303-D-UY332-3013
|PIN:
|202503
|Filename:
|DOD_110838657
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE in CENTCOM 2025, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.