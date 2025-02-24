Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE in CENTCOM 2025

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    USACE in CENTCOM: WE ARE THE FORCE BEHIND THE FORCE.
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division is USACE’s tip of the spear in the U.S. Central Command AOR, providing resilient, mission-ready solutions that support warfighters, enhance operational effectiveness, and sustain military readiness in one of the most extreme operational environments on earth.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 12:24
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

    CENTCOM
    USACE
    engineer
    U.S. Army
    ARCENT
    warfighter support

