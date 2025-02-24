Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easy Company, 2-506 Live Fire OLE B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of Easy Company, 2-506, 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a live fire squad training exercise leading up to Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on February 22, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    NOTE: This footage is shot in S-LOG3 to more easily be color graded.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954017
    VIRIN: 250222-A-KQ181-7822
    Filename: DOD_110838067
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Rakkasan
    Live-fire range
    XVIII ABC
    Easy Co.
    101st (AASLT)
    OLE251

