Easy Company, 2-506 Live Fire OLE B-roll

Soldiers of Easy Company, 2-506, 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a live fire squad training exercise leading up to Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on February 22, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
NOTE: This footage is shot in S-LOG3 to more easily be color graded.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2025 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954017
|VIRIN:
|250222-A-KQ181-7822
|Filename:
|DOD_110838067
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
