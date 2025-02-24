41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct Artillery Table V on M270A2 MLRS during Joint Viking 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct Table V artillery qualification on the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 1, 2025. Table V qualification is a notional dry fire simulation to certify the crew chief and its members for their upcoming Table VI qualifications. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond swiftly to crises in challenging terrains. The exercise involves U.S. soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and fostering cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot List:

00:00:05:00 - Opening slate

00:00:09:29 - Soldiers ground guide the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System.

00:00:14:02 - A soldier retrieves a remote control for the M270A2.

00:00:19:09 - Soldiers open the rocket pods.

00:00:24:29 - A soldier adjusts the pod's elevation using the remote control.

00:00:30:26 - A rocket is removed from the pod.

00:00:36:17 - The removed rocket pod is hoisted down to the ground.

00:00:40:05 - Another rocket is removed from the pod.

00:00:44:08 - A soldier's hands guide the removal of the rocket pod.

00:00:46:27 - The empty rocket pod is removed and set on the ground.

00:00:56:25 - A soldier guides the hoist to move to the other rocket for reloading.

00:01:01:01 - The hoist is lowered.

00:01:05:12 - A soldier secures the pods.

00:01:10:13 - Rockets are reloaded into the pods.

00:01:17:02 - Soldiers secure the covers for the rocket pods.

00:01:28:21 - A soldier secures the remote control to the M270A2.

END