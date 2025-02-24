Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small wins lead to larger victories

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen McConnell, master resilience training instructor, one of only three individuals in the entire Air Force entrusted with this role at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    As a Special Duty Assignment, McConnell's position is not tied to her original career field. Instead, she has stepped outside her primary specialty for four years to train and develop Airmen in resilience, equipping them with tools to navigate adversity and maintain peak performance under pressure.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 22:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953984
    VIRIN: 250224-F-MU520-1007
    Filename: DOD_110837476
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell
    Resilience
    USAF
    MRT
    42 ABW

