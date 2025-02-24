Small wins lead to larger victories

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen McConnell, master resilience training instructor, one of only three individuals in the entire Air Force entrusted with this role at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



As a Special Duty Assignment, McConnell's position is not tied to her original career field. Instead, she has stepped outside her primary specialty for four years to train and develop Airmen in resilience, equipping them with tools to navigate adversity and maintain peak performance under pressure.