Small wins lead to larger victories

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen McConnell, master resilience training instructor, one of only three individuals in the entire Air Force entrusted with this role at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
As a Special Duty Assignment, McConnell's position is not tied to her original career field. Instead, she has stepped outside her primary specialty for four years to train and develop Airmen in resilience, equipping them with tools to navigate adversity and maintain peak performance under pressure.
