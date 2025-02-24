A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands to conduct hot pit refuel operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2025. Missions like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953983
|VIRIN:
|250224-F-OL684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110837462
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer continues to conduct hot pit refuel operations during BTF 25-1 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
