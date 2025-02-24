Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th EBS B-1B Lancer arrives at Misawa Air Base to conduct a hot pit refuel during BTF 25-1

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., receives a hot pit refuel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Feb. 20, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 22:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953982
    VIRIN: 250220-F-OL684-1001
    Filename: DOD_110837449
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th EBS B-1B Lancer arrives at Misawa Air Base to conduct a hot pit refuel during BTF 25-1, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    Global Strike Command
    Hot Pit Refuel
    INDOPACOM
    BTF 25-1

