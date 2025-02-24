A U.S. B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., receives a hot pit refuel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Feb. 20, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 22:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953982
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-OL684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110837449
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th EBS B-1B Lancer arrives at Misawa Air Base to conduct a hot pit refuel during BTF 25-1, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
