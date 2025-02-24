U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, board an MV-22B Osprey during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at W.P.T. Hill Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 13, 2025. MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953973
|VIRIN:
|250113-M-DB868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110836975
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kilo Company Extract Operations, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.