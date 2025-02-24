Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Extract Operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, board an MV-22B Osprey during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at W.P.T. Hill Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 13, 2025. MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953973
    VIRIN: 250113-M-DB868-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836975
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    BLT 36: FIELD: RANGE: COMPANY: MEUEX; 22d MEU

