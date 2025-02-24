Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JATIC Capability Demonstration - April 2024

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Video by Alexander Payne 

    Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

    This demo highlights JATIC products that are currently open-sourced or in development to support rigorous testing of AI algorithms by demonstrating the ways that two different personas—a junior T&E engineer and an advanced AI developer—can use JATIC tools. The demo focuses on an operationally realistic AI T&E workflow with object detection and classification using the VisDrone Dataset.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 15:51
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    AI
    T&E
    Test and Evaluation (T&E)
    AI models
    ai datasets
    ai evaluation

