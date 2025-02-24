JATIC Capability Demonstration - April 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This demo highlights JATIC products that are currently open-sourced or in development to support rigorous testing of AI algorithms by demonstrating the ways that two different personas—a junior T&E engineer and an advanced AI developer—can use JATIC tools. The demo focuses on an operationally realistic AI T&E workflow with object detection and classification using the VisDrone Dataset.