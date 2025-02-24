video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire 81mm mortars during a mortar range as part of Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 16, 2025. MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sharon Ruiz)