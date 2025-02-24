Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortar Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sharon Ruiz 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire 81mm mortars during a mortar range as part of Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 16, 2025. MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sharon Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953965
    VIRIN: 250116-M-SR021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836811
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    mortar
    range
    22MEU
    MEUEX

