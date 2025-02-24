U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire 81mm mortars during a mortar range as part of Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 16, 2025. MEUEX is the 22nd MEU's first large-scale exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force, focusing on split operations with consolidated command and control to enhance readiness for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sharon Ruiz)
|01.16.2025
|02.28.2025 17:47
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
