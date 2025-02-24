Line of Effort 2: Develop Combat-Ready Airmen

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Hagerman, 20th Fighter Wing Mission Ready Airman program manager, explains the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Develop Combat-Ready Airmen, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024. Hagerman explains the steps the 20th FW takes to create a foundation of resilient Airmen, and building upon it with training in order to ensure preparedness for real-life scenarios down-range. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
