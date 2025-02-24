Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Line of Effort 2: Develop Combat-Ready Airmen

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Hagerman, 20th Fighter Wing Mission Ready Airman program manager, explains the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Develop Combat-Ready Airmen, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024. Hagerman explains the steps the 20th FW takes to create a foundation of resilient Airmen, and building upon it with training in order to ensure preparedness for real-life scenarios down-range. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953958
    VIRIN: 250228-F-TK030-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836723
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Shaw AFB
    Team Shaw
    20th FW
    LOE

