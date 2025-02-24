Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. John Pippy oath of office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy was promoted to the rank of major general and assumed command of the Pennsylvania National Guard during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Feb. 28, 2025. Gov. Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office, officializing Pippy's appointment as the 55th adjutant general of Pennsylvania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953943
    VIRIN: 250228-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836476
    Length: 00:11:31
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. John Pippy oath of office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Promotion Ceremony
    Assumption of Command
    Oath of Office
    John Pippy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download