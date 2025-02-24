Maj. Gen. John Pippy oath of office

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy was promoted to the rank of major general and assumed command of the Pennsylvania National Guard during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Feb. 28, 2025. Gov. Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office, officializing Pippy's appointment as the 55th adjutant general of Pennsylvania.
|02.28.2025
|02.28.2025 15:23
|B-Roll
|953943
|250228-Z-A3544-1001
|DOD_110836476
|00:11:31
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
