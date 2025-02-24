Airman Arianna Sarpee, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, and her boyfriend Avery Conyers attended the Air Force Reserve Command's Yellow Ribbon event in San Diego February 14-16, 2025. In this video they speak about the impact Chaplain Chad Cooper's "Zoo in You," class had on them as they transition back into their normal routine as a couple post-deployment.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953941
|VIRIN:
|250215-F-YP434-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110836471
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC Yellow Ribbon San Diego: Zoo in You, by TSgt Monica Ricci, identified by DVIDS
