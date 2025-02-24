Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Yellow Ribbon San Diego: Zoo in You

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Monica Ricci 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Airman Arianna Sarpee, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, and her boyfriend Avery Conyers attended the Air Force Reserve Command's Yellow Ribbon event in San Diego February 14-16, 2025. In this video they speak about the impact Chaplain Chad Cooper's "Zoo in You," class had on them as they transition back into their normal routine as a couple post-deployment.

    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    yellow ribbon

