U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct arctic water survival training on a frozen lake during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2025. The training involved jumping into a hole in the ice on the frozen lake in full uniform with a heavy rucksack, salvaging the rucksack, and getting back out of the water without assistance. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond swiftly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and fostering cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953937
|VIRIN:
|250228-A-GR811-5663
|Filename:
|DOD_110836342
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct Arctic water survival training during Joint Viking 25, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.