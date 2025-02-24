2025 NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kick-off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 28, 2025) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) speaks at the 2025 Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive kick-off event, at USFFC, February 28, 2025. For more than 120 years, NMCRS has offered budget counseling, grants, interest-free loans and other important financial services to Sailors, Marines and their families in times of need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Beard/Released)