NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 28, 2025) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) speaks at the 2025 Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive kick-off event, at USFFC, February 28, 2025. For more than 120 years, NMCRS has offered budget counseling, grants, interest-free loans and other important financial services to Sailors, Marines and their families in times of need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 12:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953933
|VIRIN:
|250228-N-AV754-4465
|Filename:
|DOD_110836288
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kick-off, by CPO Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.