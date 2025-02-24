Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kick-off

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 28, 2025) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) speaks at the 2025 Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive kick-off event, at USFFC, February 28, 2025. For more than 120 years, NMCRS has offered budget counseling, grants, interest-free loans and other important financial services to Sailors, Marines and their families in times of need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 12:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953933
    VIRIN: 250228-N-AV754-4465
    Filename: DOD_110836288
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

