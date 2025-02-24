927 ARW Innovation

A feature story spotlighting several innovation efforts from the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The 927 ARW fosters a culture of continuous innovation and effective communication utilizing total force integration.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953913
|VIRIN:
|250228-F-EE215-1932
|Filename:
|DOD_110835976
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.