    AFLCMC leaders host 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on February 27, 2025.

    Joining the commander in announcing the winners were the Center’s Executive Director, Dennis L. D’Angelo, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations, located throughout the country, could participate. (U.S.Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 10:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 953909
    VIRIN: 250228-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110835970
    Length: 00:42:24
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC leaders host 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

