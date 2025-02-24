AFLCMC leaders host 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on February 27, 2025.
Joining the commander in announcing the winners were the Center’s Executive Director, Dennis L. D’Angelo, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations, located throughout the country, could participate. (U.S.Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
