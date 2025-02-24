video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 28, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson attends Carnevale in Acireale, an annual celebration held before Lent. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to service members and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)