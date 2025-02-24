NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 28, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson attends Carnevale in Acireale, an annual celebration held before Lent. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to service members and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 06:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953886
|VIRIN:
|250225-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835781
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carnevale in Acireale, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.