Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carnevale in Acireale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 28, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson attends Carnevale in Acireale, an annual celebration held before Lent. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to service members and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 06:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953886
    VIRIN: 250225-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_110835781
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carnevale in Acireale, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASSIG, AFN, MWR, Carnevale in Acireale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download