Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Executes Night Operations for Bomber Task Force 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft performs night operations in support of a Bomber Task Force mission from RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 19, 2025. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953880
    VIRIN: 250220-F-UV792-5006
    Filename: DOD_110835685
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Executes Night Operations for Bomber Task Force 25-2, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th Bomb Wing
    69 EBS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download