A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft performs night operations in support of a Bomber Task Force mission from RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 19, 2025. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953880
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-UV792-5006
|Filename:
|DOD_110835685
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Executes Night Operations for Bomber Task Force 25-2, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.