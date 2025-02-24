Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 03:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953865
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835619
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off at Andersen AFB in support of BTF 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS
