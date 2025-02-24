Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off at Andersen AFB in support of BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 03:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953865
    VIRIN: 250227-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110835619
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off at Andersen AFB in support of BTF 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force Pacific
    BTF 25-1

