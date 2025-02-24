Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the West Point-based 237th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group conduct demolitions training with the Finnish Army’s Karelia Brigade during exercise Arctic Forge 25, Feb. 26, 2025, near Kouvola, Finland. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army multilateral exercise in Finland and Norway, focused on enhancing arctic military capabilities and cooperation with a focus on honing U.S. troops skills to survive, fight, and win in the Arctic’s austere conditions. The Virginia National Guard’s participation strengthens its partnership with the Finnish Defense Force, formalized in May 2024 through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953862
|VIRIN:
|250226-Z-VY167-6523
|Filename:
|DOD_110835560
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KOUVOLA, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Army National Guard Engineers conduct demolitions training during Arctic Forge 25, by SSG Marc Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
