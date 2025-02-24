Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thank A Resident Day Video

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Benjamin Bolton 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Video by Ben Bolton to display during the 2025 Thank A Resident Day

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 18:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 953844
    VIRIN: 250227-O-KU876-8138
    Filename: DOD_110835153
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Thank A Resident Day Video, by Benjamin Bolton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

