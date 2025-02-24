Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    183d Wing Active Shooter Training

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    B-roll package of an active shooter training exercise at the 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, on Feb. 27, 2025, in Springfield, Illinois. The training included 183d Wing members, local law enforcement officers, fire department emergency medical technicians and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Katherine M. Jacobus)

    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US

    Illinois Air National Guard
    Interoperability
    Security Forces
    Training
    Lethality

