    Arctic Forge 25 Force on Force Field Training

    SODANKYLä, FINLAND

    02.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, and Finnish army soldiers engage in force on force field training exercise during Arctic Forge 25 in the Sodankylä Training Area, Finland, Feb. 27, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway, from Feb. 17- Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250227-A-JH229-1657
    Location: SODANKYLä, FI

    This work, Arctic Forge 25 Force on Force Field Training, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    canadian
    Arctic
    StrongerTogether
    ArcticForge
    11th Airborne Division
    10th Mountain Division

