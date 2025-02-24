Arctic Forge 25 Force on Force Field Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, and Finnish army soldiers engage in force on force field training exercise during Arctic Forge 25 in the Sodankylä Training Area, Finland, Feb. 27, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway, from Feb. 17- Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)