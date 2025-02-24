Arctic Forge 25 Force on Force Field Training

10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, and Finnish army soldiers engage in force on force field training exercise during Arctic Forge 25 in the Sodankylä Training Area, Finland, Feb. 27, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway, from Feb. 17- Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|02.27.2025
|02.27.2025 16:00
|B-Roll
|953818
|250227-A-JH229-1657
|DOD_110834634
|00:03:57
|SODANKYLä, FI
|2
|2
