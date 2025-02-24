Around the Air Force: Bomber Task Force 25, Minuteman III Test Launch, Weapons and Tactics Conference

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Bomber Task Force missions over Europe and the Middle East demonstrate force projected capabilities, an unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch ensures a credible and effective deterrent, and the Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC), gives experts the opportunity to develop, refine and validate tactics, techniques and procedures for Air Combat Operations.
