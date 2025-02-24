Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Training Facility-Bangor Fire Trainer

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    An inside look at some of the high-fidelity training that the Trident Training Facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor provides the Pacific Northwest's Submarine Force. This video highlights the fire trainer with interviews from instructors.

    Submarine Group 9
    SUBGRU-9
    Trident Training Facility-Bangor
    TTF-Bangor

