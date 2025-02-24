An inside look at some of the high-fidelity training that the Trident Training Facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor provides the Pacific Northwest's Submarine Force. This video highlights the fire trainer with interviews from instructors.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953784
|VIRIN:
|250221-N-DK460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110834113
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trident Training Facility-Bangor Fire Trainer, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.