Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kryzentia Richards 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    A video celebrating NAS JRB Fort Worth being awarded the 2025 Installation Excellence Award.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953780
    VIRIN: 250227-N-BV658-1001
    Filename: DOD_110834090
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Excellence, by PO2 Kryzentia Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download