U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Marks, armor officer assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment,
shares the importance of the situational training exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. 2CR Soldiers trained and evaluated noncommissioned officers on leading reconnaissance missions and security tasks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953769
|VIRIN:
|250227-A-FO268-2907
|Filename:
|DOD_110833670
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers train on Area Recon Hype Video, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
